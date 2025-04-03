The U.S. Army’s lead cybersecurity officer views the latest upgrade to its Unified Network Plan as a crucial tool to outpace adversaries.

The Army Unified Network Plan 2.0 (AUNP 2.0), released on March 20, advances from unifying the network to operationalizing and continuously modernizing it through fiscal year (FY) 2026 and beyond. The AUNP 2.0 builds on the first phase of the service’s 2021 plan, which was completed in FY2023.

The new iteration sets goals for FY2024 to 2026 – phase two – focused on integrating advanced capabilities to support joint and multi-domain operations. It also outlines a path for phase three, extending beyond FY2026, to ensure the network remains adaptable to evolving technologies and emerging threats.

“AUNP 2.0 will help us outpace our adversaries,” Brig. Gen. Urbi Lewis, director of cybersecurity and chief information security officer at the U.S. Army, said during Axonius Adapt 25 on April 2 in Washington, D.C.

“At the tactical level, the AUNP enhances our ability to support more complex operations, enabling forces to better communicate and execute missions,” Lewis said.

The Army began implementing AUNP 2.0 in FY2024, focusing on finalizing the operations framework for the DoD Information Network, modernizing hybrid compute capabilities for tactical formations, and establishing a persistent mission partner environment. The phase also targets optimizing the network for data-centric operations by streamlining data flows, adopting newer protocols, and reducing complexity.

On a strategic level, Lewis explained that the updated plan gives the service the ability to securely move in the information space while simultaneously “reducing complexities by having those alignment standards and processes in place.”

She explained that AUNP 2.0 adapts to a multi-domain environment with a persistent, tested information framework, emphasizing data-centricity through common standards, processes, and protocols.

“These elements come together to deliver operational flexibility,” Lewis said.