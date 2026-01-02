The U.S. Army established a new career pathway for officers specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), beginning next week.

The first group of officers will be selected through the Army’s Volunteer Transfer Incentive Program beginning on Jan. 5, with reclassification expected by the end of fiscal year 2026.

The new 49B specialty establishes AI and ML as an official area of concentration for U.S. Army officers. The service said the move will help accelerate its transformation into a more data-centric and AI-enabled force, with implementation of the new career field occurring in phases.

“This is a deliberate and crucial step in keeping pace with present and future operational requirements,” Lt. Col. Orlandon Howard, a U.S. Army spokesperson, said in a statement. “We’re building a dedicated cadre of in-house experts who will be at the forefront of integrating AI and machine learning across our warfighting functions.”

Officers selected will undergo rigorous graduate-level training and receive hands-on experience building, deploying, and maintaining AI-enabled systems. Their primary mission will be to operationalize these advanced capabilities across the full range of military operations.

The Army is specifically looking for officers with advanced academic and technical backgrounds in fields related to AI/Ml. The Army is also exploring the possibility of expanding the specialized field to include warrant officers in the future.

According to the Army, the strategic purpose of the new career field is to develop a core group of uniformed experts who can accelerate the integration of AI/ML.

Their efforts will support initiatives such as accelerating battlefield decision-making, streamlining logistics through optimized supply chains and maintenance, and supporting robotics and autonomous systems.

“Establishing the 49B AI/ML career path is another key investment to maintain our decisive edge as an Army,” Howard said. “Ultimately, it’s about building a force that can outthink, outpace, and outmaneuver any adversary.”