Following President Trump’s executive order on improving efficiency in Federal contracting, the U.S. Army is halting and reviewing pending big-ticket Army tech contracts to ensure alignment with the new guidelines.

The largest procurement affected by the hold is the Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) contract, which was expected to have a multibillion-dollar ceiling and serve as the Army’s primary vehicle for acquiring staff augmentation and technology support from private industry, the Army announced on Sam.gov.

The Army is delaying both a pre-solicitation meeting with industry and the release of the final draft request for proposals (RFP) for the MAPS contract. So far, the Army has issued three drafts of the RFP, with the most recent comment period closing on Feb. 14.

The Army’s review comes in the wake of a March 20 executive order by President Trump, which seeks to shift some contracting responsibilities to the General Services Administration, amid increased scrutiny on the acquisition of professional services, particularly in the consulting sector.

Another contract on “indefinite hold” is the Army Data Platform 2.0, a multi-award contract for enterprise data platforms that will enable self-service data management and scalability across the Army, aiming to surpass current capabilities.

The Army is “reassessing the program’s strategy,” following the announcement of a “pause and review” on March 26 via Sam.gov.

The ADP 2.0, with a procurement forecast ranging from $250 million to $1 billion, will replace the Army’s existing Army Vantage program. It will refine its features and scope based on three years of operational experience and the evolving needs of the Army’s data community.