The U.S. Army has rolled out an upgraded version of its Army Unified Network Plan, advancing from unifying the network to operationalizing and continuously modernizing the network through 2026 and beyond.

The Army Unified Network Plan 2.0 (AUNP) moves beyond phase one of the service’s 2021 plan, which the Army completed in 2023.

This new iteration outlines the goals for fiscal year (FY) 2024 to 2026 – labeled as phase two – to integrate advanced capabilities to support joint and multi-domain operations, while also setting a path for ongoing transformation beyond 2026 – phase three – to ensure the network remains adaptable in the face of evolving technology and emerging threats.

According to the Army, since the release of the first plan, “global events and emerging technologies have created a persistently contested information environment.”

As a result, a more data-centric approach is needed to support multidomain operations. Given these challenges, the AUNP 2.0 would “establish the Unified Network; posture the force to support multidomain operations; ensure security and survivability based on zero trust principles; transform the Army’s Unified Network investments, policy and governance; and continuously improve the Unified Network.”

“It’s going to enable multidomain operations and chart the roadmap of where we’re going for the Unified Network by 2027. It also talks about the critical enablers required to achieve a multidomain operational Army by 2030,” Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, the Army’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

Phase Two: Operationalize the Unified Network

The service began to implement AUNP 2.0 in FY2024, building on the architecture from phase one, focusing on modernization to improve service delivery and access to the Unified Network. Key efforts include finalizing the operations framework for the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Network, modernizing hybrid compute capabilities for tactical formations, and establishing a persistent mission partner environment at training centers.

The phase also targets optimizing the network for data-centric operations, streamlining data flows, transitioning to newer protocols, and reducing administrative complexity. By FY2026, the service aims to establish a Unified Network based on zero trust principles, enabling seamless data transfer to support multidomain operations.

Phase Three: Continuously Modernize, Transform Unified Network

Once the service has implemented phase two, phase three will focus on advancing the Unified Network, fully integrating zero trust principles and preparing it to support multidomain operations.

Key efforts in phase three include the complete implementation of a comprehensive strategy to modernize the Unified Network, leveraging emerging technologies while phasing out legacy systems. This phase also focuses on the final integration of a zero trust architecture and continuous collaboration with joint, coalition, and mission partners to ensure seamless operation across all domains.

However, given the rapid change of information technology in the cyber domain, the Army emphasized that there is no end to this phase – “modernization remains enduring, it’s a continuous process and there is no set end state for the Unified Network.”