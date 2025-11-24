A coalition of researchers from the U.S. Army and Northeastern University have developed a 3D-printable material designed to keep advanced military electronics from overheating – a growing concern across communication, radar, drone and electric vehicle systems.

The collaboration was led by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL).

“This advanced material is a significant step forward for packaging of advanced electronics,” Eric Wetzel, a DEVCOM ARL mechanical engineer, said in a statement. “It’s ability to efficiently manage heat while maintaining RF transparency, while also being 3D printable, enables new possibilities for military and industry applications.”

The research teams produced a nanocomposite made of hexagonal boron nitride particles embedded in a thermoplastic polymer.

According to researchers, the advanced material could improve thermal management and packaging for high-power electronics used in communication systems, radar, drones, and electric vehicles. These systems can lose performance or shut down when they overheat, which is a growing challenge for the Army.

Furthermore, researchers said the material can be additively manufactured into heat sinks, thermal spreaders, and other components that help dissipate heat while remaining lightweight and electrically insulating.

The material is lighter than metal packaging – roughly 40% less dense than aluminum and 80% less than copper – and can be placed close to high-current or high-voltage electronics without blocking radio-frequency signals or causing electrical shorts.

Army officials said those attributes could contribute to more compact, efficient assemblies suited for harsh environments, with potential benefits for soldier mobility.

Wetzel said the Army is seeking industry partners to transition the technology, which may also support commercial applications from mobile devices to data centers.

ARL and the Army Research Office provided scientific expertise and funding for the project.