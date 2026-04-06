After several rounds of updates, the U.S. Army released the final solicitation for its Marketplace for Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) contract on Wednesday, setting the stage for vendors to bid on a 10-year, $50 billion multiple award contract.

The MAPS contract will provide the Army, Defense Department agencies, and other federal entities with access to uncommon knowledge-based professional services. These services include support for Army enterprise infrastructure and a variety of IT services both within and outside the continental United States, including in hostile environments.

Managed by the Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), the contract combines two existing agreements: the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–3 Services (ITES-3S).

By consolidating these contracts, the Army seeks to enhance flexibility, reduce redundancy, and improve cost-efficiency in acquiring critical services.

“This integration will ensure a unified approach in meeting the Army’s evolving technology and strategic needs, thus optimizing mission readiness and effectiveness,” the solicitation reads.

Selected contractors will be responsible for performing individual task orders, with technical requirements determined at the task order level. These requirements will fall under one of the following support areas:

Engineering, Logistics, and Operational Services Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) Services Management and Advisory Services Emerging IT Services Foundational IT Services

Proposals for the MAPS contract are due by May 1.

The contract will have a five-year base ordering period, with an option for an additional five years, providing a total potential performance period of 10 years.