The Army is soliciting industry proposals for “launched effects” (LE) unmanned systems as part of a broader effort to expand its use of autonomous drones across all divisions and Multi-Domain Task Forces by 2026.

“Program Executive Office Aviation (PEO Aviation) and Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS), seeks qualified vendors to provide affordable Launched Effects,” reads the recent solicitation.

Launched effects are attritable, networked drones deployed from air or ground platforms. These autonomous systems conduct missions including reconnaissance, electronic warfare, communications relay, and strike operations.

Designed to work in teams, LE systems are optimized for use in contested environments and high-risk missions, supporting tactical maneuver and targeting at brigade, corps, and division levels.

The Army’s new solicitation reflects the Pentagon’s recent department-wide push to accelerate drone capabilities, following a July directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The initiative calls for the rapid fielding of low-cost drones built by domestic engineers and AI experts, with full integration across the joint force by 2026.

Along the same lines, “Army leadership has directed PM UAS to field Launched Effects to every Army Division and Multi Domain Task Force in 2026,” according to the solicitation.

Specifically, the Army’s PEO Aviation and the PM UAS are seeking vendors to deliver attritable drones with a minimum range of 40 kilometers, extended time on station, and autonomous mission execution. Key capabilities include electro-optical/infrared sensors, target recognition, and the ability to conduct dynamic re-tasking during operations.

Secondary capabilities listed in the solicitation include support for live lethal payloads, electronic attack operations, decoy functions, and communications relay. The Army also expressed interest in stealth features and high-speed dash capabilities exceeding 120 knots.

The Army plans to use a challenge-based Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) model through the One Nation Innovation (ONI) Marketplace to streamline acquisition and encourage rapid prototyping.

“Initial awards will be prioritized to vendors that can deliver systems within 4-6 months from ONI agreement award,” the solicitation reads.

Responses are due by Aug. 20.