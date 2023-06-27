The U.S. Army has appointed Leonel Garciga to be its next chief information officer (CIO), filling a key IT position within the services that has been vacant for several months, according to a June 26 announcement.

As the new CIO, Garciga will be responsible for the service’s vast information technology portfolio, including its digital transformation strategy and cloud efforts including the Enterprise Application Migration and Modernization contract, which is worth up to $1 billion.

“Garciga will spearhead the service’s technological transformation efforts, ensuring the effective management and utilization of information systems across the organization,” the announcement states.

Garciga is expected to start in his new post in mid-July. He will succeed Raj Iyer, who after nearly three years as CIO left the position in early January to rejoin private industry. Dr. David Markowitz, the Army’s chief data and analytics officer, has been acting CIO since Feb 10.

“Having led the Army Intelligence Community CIO for four years, Garciga has extensive experience in developing innovative solutions and driving digital advancements will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Army’s capabilities in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving digital landscape,” the announcement states.

Garciga joined the Navy in 1997, and after 11 years of military service began his career as a civilian employee working at the Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst and IT specialist.

Most recently, Garciga served as the director of Information Management for the U.S. Army’s G-2 intelligence directorate. Before that, he served as the chief technology officer and senior advisor on technology for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.