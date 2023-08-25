U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon recently took the reins of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) from the agency’s previous commander, U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias, DISA announced during a change of command ceremony on Aug. 17.

The JITC’s primary mission is to test and certify joint interoperability among defense information systems.

During the induction ceremony, Saxon expressed his enthusiasm to be part of the JITC team said he and is eager to build on earlier accomplishments and navigate the forthcoming challenges and opportunities for the organization.

“Building upon past achievements and eagerly facing future challenges encapsulate our organizational essence,” Saxon said, adding that JITC’s role in areas like test and evaluation of defense information systems supports the development of a robust military workforce.

“By rigorously testing, validating, and certifying the systems our forces rely on, JITC upholds its commitment to supporting not just the machinery of defense, but also the men and women who operate it,” he said.

Before taking in this new command, Saxon was the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence assistant chief of staff for the U.S. Navy’s 3rd Fleet, where he oversaw the Navy’s trio of strategic communications centers, playing an instrumental role in supporting Task Force 124. Saxon also served as the commanding officer for the Naval Communications Security Material System, and before that, he was a policy analyst at the U.S. Cyber Command.

DISA Director Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner presided over the ceremony and commended Matthias’s leadership, particularly his ability to steer JITC with unwavering focus during the pandemic, transforming it into a more robust organization with a rejuvenated sense of purpose.

Saxon will be taking over from Matthias who has served in the Navy for 31 years. During the ceremony, Matthias emphasized the significance of integrity, accountability, and unity in serving the nation. He added that the essence of his command was putting people at the heart of every mission and acknowledging their unmatched value.