Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly today announced the appointment of new members to the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC), who will help advise her on policies and initiatives to bolster the nation’s cybersecurity posture.

The announcement comes just in time for the committee’s next meeting, which will be held virtually tomorrow, March 21.

Notably, the newest members include Chris Inglis, former U.S. national cyber director; John Katko, former representative for New York’s 24th District; and Jim Langevin, former representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd District.

“I am thrilled to welcome our newest members, who bring a wealth of experience from across government and industry,” Easterly said in a statement.

“Chosen for their deep expertise in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and governance, these members will add important new perspectives to the CSAC’s work, particularly given this year’s additional focus on corporate cyber responsibility, technology product safety, and efforts to raise the cyber hygiene baseline of ‘target rich-cyber poor’ entities like hospitals, K-12 school districts, and water utilities,” she said.

“The insight and counsel to date from our existing members have been instrumental in our evolution as America’s Cyber Defense Agency, and I couldn’t be more excited for tomorrow’s meeting with our new members,” Easterly added.

In addition to Inglis, Katko, and Langevin, the new members announced today include:

Dave DeWalt, CEO and founder, NightDragon

Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO, Atlantic Health System

Royal Hansen, vice president of privacy, safety and security engineering, Google

Rahul Jalali, senior vice president and chief information officer, Union Pacific

Cathy Lanier, senior vice president and chief security officer, National Football League

Doug Levin, co-founder and national director, K12 Security Information eXchange (SIX)

Ciaran Martin, former CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (United Kingdom)

Robert Scott, commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services

Kevin Tierney, vice president and chief cybersecurity officer, General Motors

Alex Tosheff, senior vice president and chief security officer, VMware

Established in June 2021, CSAC is a Federal advisory committee comprised of private sector leaders across a variety of professions and communities.

In fiscal year 2022, the committee held four quarterly meetings and 94 subcommittee meetings and provided Easterly with 53 recommendations to better address emerging cybersecurity threats.