The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is considering a three-year consulting contract that will help the agency develop strategies against new and emerging technologies.

CISA issued a special notice to that effect on Feb. 15, asking for information and feedback from industry on the agency’s Management Consultation Support (MCS) requirement.

“CISA expects to achieve the development and implementation of an innovative, executable, agile strategy to deploy information technology (IT) infrastructure and specialized cybersecurity services,” states the notice.

“One major goal is to develop an effective and operational Strategic Plan that supports the mission to defend the nation against rapidly evolving technological and insider threats,” stated the notice.

Although the notice is not a solicitation, it does mention the possibility of a “one-year base period with two one-year option periods” for a contract, the notice says.

The notice details several areas of interest that the agency is looking for, including:

Strategic technical and programmatic support;

Planning and policy/legal coordination support; and

Strategic governance consultant support.

Interested parties have until March 1 to offer comments.