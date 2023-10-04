The Department of Commerce (DoC) is reinforcing semiconductor supply chains across the U.S. with an update to its Semiconductor Alert Mechanism that is administered by the International Trade Administration (ITA).

The new update aims at identifying bottlenecks in the semiconductor supply chain and coordinating efforts to administer U.S. resources to supply chains that run the risk of potentially experiencing chokepoints.

“Commerce is calling on companies, manufacturers, and other interested parties to submit information regarding any new, ongoing, or potential disruptions to microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing facilities and their related supply chains around the world,” the department stated.

The information gathered will be used to evaluate “potential disruptions, enhance engagement with foreign trade partners as appropriate, and mitigate potential impacts on the global semiconductor supply chain,” the department stated.

“Supply chains are crucial to businesses and consumers alike,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Manufacturing Heather Evans. “The Semiconductor Alert Mechanism provides a platform to hear directly from industry stakeholders when they are experiencing disruptions.”

The alert system is a public-private information gathering mechanism focused on “faster problem solving through coordination with trading partners and the private sector,” the department stated.

The update comes as $500 million has been allocated to strengthen semiconductor supply chains domestically through the CHIPS and Science Act, which passed late last year.

“We encourage companies to use this tool to share critical information in order to strengthen and secure our nation’s supply chains,” said Evans.