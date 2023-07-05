The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said its Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC) is renewing the charter for the 35-member committee through May 2025.

The CSAC was established back in 2021 to provide CISA with advice and recommendations on the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, planning, and training related to CISA’s cybersecurity mission.

“The Secretary, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has determined that the renewal of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC) is necessary and in the public interest in connection with DHS’s performance of its duties,” said DHS, the parent agency of CISA.

“For DHS to fully leverage broad-ranging experience and education, the Committee must be diverse with regard to professional and technical expertise,” DHS said in a Federal Register notice.

“Members consist of subject matter experts and shall be geographically balanced, and include representatives of State, local, Tribal, and Territorial governments and of a broad range of industries, which may include defense, education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, chemicals, retail, transportation, energy, information technology, communications, and other relevant fields identified by the Director,” DHS said in the notice.

CSAC is currently developing new recommendations for CISA across a range of areas including national cyber alert systems, workforce and recruiting issues, and collaboration between critical infrastructure sectors. The committee is expected to go public with new recommendations in September.