Senate Democrats introduced a bill on Thursday that would pay all federal employees, servicemembers, and contractors during the current government shutdown, as well as prevent the Trump administration’s mass firings.

The legislation, the True Shutdown Fairness Act, is a countermeasure to a Republican-backed bill, the Shutdown Fairness Act. The Republican bill – introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. – would pay only some federal employees during the shutdown: those deemed “excepted” employees who continue working during the shutdown.

However, Democrats argue that the Trump administration should not get to determine which employees are essential and which employees get paid.

“No federal worker or servicemember should be punished for this shutdown that was brought on through no fault of their own. Republicans are hell-bent on letting Trump pick winners and losers here, but every federal worker, servicemember, and federal contractor deserves to get paid,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who led over 20 senators in introducing the bill, said in a press release.

“Our legislation would ensure just that, and if Republicans are serious about supporting our federal employees, they will support it. We must keep pressing to reopen the government with a responsible agreement that holds the President accountable to the law, protects federal workers and our servicemembers, and prevents massive spikes in Americans’ health care costs,” Van Hollen added.

If passed, the True Shutdown Fairness Act would immediately restart pay for all excepted and furloughed federal workers, servicemembers, and federal contractors during the current shutdown.

It also includes a prohibition on reductions in force (RIFs), commonly known as layoffs, while the government is shut down.

On Thursday, the Senate rejected the Republican-backed Shutdown Fairness Act. Democrats pushed for the Senate to immediately consider and pass their True Shutdown Fairness Act, but the Senate did not take up the bill.

Johnson noted that his bill and Van Hollen’s had similarities but stressed that his legislation is “targeted to the people we are forcing to work.”