The Defense Health Agency (DHA) has tapped Long T. Pham to serve as the chief of the agency’s newly established Health Technology and Innovation Liaison Office.

In this new role, Pham will create a new office to implement the latest healthcare technology and digital innovation by liaising between healthcare providers, health informatics, and technology leaders, according to his LinkedIn.

He will also oversee IT healthcare projects and assignments pertaining to worldwide Department of Defense (DoD) medical tech programs for about 9.6 million beneficiaries.

One example of a program Pham will oversee is the DoD’s electronic health record (EHR) program, MHS GENESIS, regarding “change request configurations for clinical providers providing care globally at 1,800+ hospitals and clinics.”

Pham previously served as DHA’s principal technical information technology and health information technology advisor. In his new role, he will continue to advise DoD and DHA’s chief medical officer on IT and health IT matters, such as cybersecurity in healthcare.

Before his time at DHA, Pham severed as the national Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) team lead for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Previously, he served in several roles at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including as the chief pharmacy and national clinical pharmacy consultant, an IT program manager, and a special assistant to the assistant surgeon general.