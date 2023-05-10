The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is gathering information for a new contract opportunity for a cloud software tool to help manage biometric identity systems at the department, according to a new requestfor information (RFI) issued on May 5.

The request seeks information on the requirements, development, and management tools that will enable the Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) to best conduct its biometrics work.

“The need for biometrics continues to grow among DHS Components – the purpose of this RFI is to gather information on requirements development and management tools available that can capture, develop, store, and assess requirements,” the RFI says.

One of the important focuses and needs of this new technology is to help “towards mitigating and resolving identified issues in the current usage of multiple uncoordinated tools for managing requirements,” the RFI states.

The need for these types of technologies has become increasingly important for local and state offices that rely on the DHS’s ability to assess and verify biometrics data for their own use cases.

The software tool that the agency is looking for must be able to “provide a means to obtain organizational and stakeholder approval of requirements and associated artifacts,” states the RFI.

The tool must also be able to “support and reside on the Amazon Web Services with a bridge product” as well as having “customizable for flexibility in building reports and/or adding additional features,” states the RFI.

Interested parties have until May 19 to respond to the RFI.