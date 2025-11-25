The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has extended its Software Asset Management (SWAM) contract for an additional year as the agency works through delays in awarding a follow-on competitive contract.

The extension for incumbent contractor TM3 Solutions, Inc. took effect Nov. 14, 2025, and runs through Nov. 13, 2026. The original contract was awarded in 2019.

According to a justification document, DISA’s J6 directorate began preparing the recompete package after the initial justification was approved, but several factors delayed the award schedule. The follow-on contract is now projected for award by June 2027.

DISA cited accelerated requirements for the Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – including network migration, the complexity of the software portfolio analysis, and staffing challenges as key reasons for the delay.

The document noted that in 2025, the program office was significantly affected by government programs that encouraged personnel separations or extended leave, including the Deferred Resignation Program, Voluntary Early Retirement Authority, and Voluntary Separation Incentive Payments. Hiring restrictions and difficulties recruiting qualified candidates also limited staffing.

“These staffing implications have significantly degraded the DISA/J6 bandwidth to complete acquisition planning for the follow-on, especially considering the robust nature of the requirement analysis and its expansive portfolio of critical programs requiring support,” the document reads.

Under the contract modification, TM3 Solutions will continue providing software license management and support services for roughly 1,300 software manufacturers and 2,500 products across the Pentagon. Supported organizations include the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, and Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

TM3 Solutions will continue managing software license lifecycles, recording purchase data, reviewing usage for compliance, and providing access to manufacturer fixes, patches, and updates. The value of the modification was not disclosed. The extension is intended to allow sufficient time for DISA to “complete acquisition planning, soliciting, and awarding the follow-on acquisition strategy.”