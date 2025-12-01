The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) published a draft request for proposals (RFP) and performance work statement for its Communications Capacity Services (CCS) III contract, an effort aimed at modernizing the agency’s communications infrastructure.

Presolicitation documents on SAM.gov state that DISA requires “hardware, operating software, storage, network management tools, automation tools and technical services” to support secure and cost-effective communications across its sites and other approved locations.

The draft RFP notes that the contract is intended to provide “reliable, responsive, and cost-effective communication infrastructure services” through an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle.

CSC III will include a firm-fixed-price award with a five-year base period and five option years.

The effort is designed to support DISA’s goal of creating on-demand, dynamically scalable communications that can adjust to fluctuating demand across the Department of Defense – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration.

According to the documents, the agency is seeking a capability “utilizing an on-demand service approach for equipment that can readily adjust to both increases and decreases in communications requirements.”

The scope includes tools and services needed to meet requirements for security, availability, scalability, and modernization across data centers and hybrid cloud environments.

DISA is requesting industry feedback on the draft but emphasized that it “will not accept or respond to any proposals submitted in response to this draft RFP notice.”

Comments are due Dec. 9.