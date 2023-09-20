The Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Hosting and Compute Center (HaCC) is turning to industry partners to help support the agency’s initiative to modernize and transform its data centers into hybrid cloud centers.

In a Sep. 11 Distributed Hybrid Multi-Cloud (DHMC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) solicitation, DISA asked its industry partners to submit white papers that offer solutions that will enhance its current architecture and develop a prototype capability that complements the HaCC’s current cloud offerings – including Stratus and the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability.

Interested participants have until Oct. 12 to submit white papers.

As a consumer and provider of cloud services, “DISA’s HaCC is modernizing the agency’s data centers, connectivity, and communications platform to drive warfighter readiness through innovation,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency’s effort to transform data centers into hybrid cloud centers – an effort led by the HaCC – intends to “deliver better, faster, and more resilient cloud solutions, resulting in a strategic advantage for the warfighter now, and on future battlefields.”

According to DISA, the contract awarded from the DHMC OTA solicitation will enable the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions with the development of a single environment that rationalizes and encompasses all server environments within the HaCC, merging disparate components into a modernized DHMC infrastructure and services offering.

The HaCC currently has multiple x86 hosting environments that are isolated and independent from each other and contain different management planes and different processes.

“On-premises cloud assets, traditional virtualized assets, dedicated host connected assets, and off-premises cloud assets will all be managed through a single, customizable, and centralized control plane,” the solicitation states. “The DHMC prototype solution will be housed in a consolidated stack located in multiple contiguous United States DISA data centers.”

DISA also intends for the DHMC prototype solution to be standardized and deployed to multiple sites, including locations outside the contiguous United States.

“The result will be a DHMC environment hosted on-premises that supports both Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network,” the solicitation states.