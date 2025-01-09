The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is advancing its in-space logistics initiative with Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Spacebilt, which are moving forward with prototypes to provide low-cost, responsive access to orbits beyond low Earth orbit.

Last March, DIU granted funding to the three companies to provide logistics services enabling low-cost, responsive access to geostationary and other exotic orbits beyond low Earth orbit. According to the Pentagon’s commercial technology arm, there is an emerging commercial market in in-space mobility and logistics and a corresponding opportunity to add to existing DoD capabilities.

“Each of the companies selected for an award showed strong research and development investments into their particular solutions for use in the commercial market,” the agency stated.

Blue Origin: Dark-Sky 1 Mission

DIU awarded Blue Origin a contract to demonstrate a heavy utility multi-orbit logistics vehicle (m-OLV) system using the company’s “Blue Ring” platform, named the Dark-Sky 1 mission, which aims to deploy a heavy space tug into orbit.

Dark-Sky 1 is jointly funded by DIU and Blue Origin, under an Other Transaction Agreement. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command’s Assured Access to Space Mission Manifest Office manifested the Dark-Sky 1 mission to fly on a National Security Space Launch.

The mission is expected to be launched co-manifested on the upper stage of a future National Security Space Launch. The launch service provider and specific timeframe have not been disclosed.

Space Logistics: In-Space Refueling Technologies

Space Logistics – Northrop Grumman’s in-space servicing subsidiary – is providing the DoD with a range of in-space refueling technologies, including the Active Refueling Module and Passive Refueling Module (PRM), as part of efforts supported by Space Systems Command (SSC).

The refueling system is designed to enable successful docking and fuel transfer, and includes a refueling payload for handling the transfer process. Under the contract, Space Logistics will fly the PRM on an operational mission. SSC has also funded DIU’s contract with Space Logistics to integrate and fly the PRM on the company’s Mission Robotics Vehicle.

Spacebilt: STARcraft

Spacebilt was awarded a contract to further validate its approach to in-space assembly and manufacturing, aimed at adapting its m-OLV product for DoD use cases.

“Since receiving the award, Spacebilt has made significant progress, working toward a mass-manufacturable product, conducting risk reduction missions to the International Space Station for flight hardware testing, and advancing the maturity of its commercially available avionics,” DIU stated.

The company is targeting a 2026 launch for the first m-OLV, dubbed STARcraft.