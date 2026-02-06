The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is seeking commercial sensing technology that could be launched into space to help detect, track, and defeat ballistic and hypersonic threats.

The Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – requires “advanced sensor and seeker systems to support interceptor engagements against ballistic and hypersonic threats,” DIU stated in a recent solicitation.

The effort, called “Sensors and Seekers for Fire Control,” aims to prototype an inexpensive space-based sensor capable of providing highly accurate and real-time data needed to intercept incoming missiles.

“The objective is to transition toward designs that are affordably produced, minimize supply chain risks, and maximize scalability to meet the urgent demand for space- and interceptor-based sensing capabilities,” the solicitation reads.

As adversaries develop intercontinental ballistic missiles and maneuver hypersonic weapons, “there is an increasing need for systems leveraging diverse phenomenologies capable of high-fidelity identification, tracking and discrimination under extreme environmental conditions and on short time scales,” according to the solicitation.

These fire control-capable systems provide high-accuracy, real-time tracking data, including precise range, angular resolution and high update rates, necessary for successful kinetic engagements.

“These systems must deliver high data throughput while adhering to rigorous size, weight, and power constraints inherent to aerospace and interceptor platforms. A significant challenge remains in aligning these complex technical requirements with modern manufacturing efficiencies,” the solicitation reads.

DIU is seeking modular, space-rated sensors that use light detection and ranging, electro-optical/infrared, radio frequency, or other modalities, either separately or in combination.

Designs are expected to prioritize manufacturability, operational durability, and affordability compared with legacy defense systems.

The initiative aims for lab-based demonstrations within six to nine months and on-orbit demonstrations within 12 to 24 months.

Proposals are due by Feb. 17.