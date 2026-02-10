The Pentagon announced a new partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The Defense Department (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration – also announced that GenAI.mil has surpassed “one million unique users” in the two months since deployment, with adoption across every military service.

DOD rolled out GenAI.mil in December 2025 as a platform intended to provide advanced AI tools to the military workforce. The launch followed a directive issued in July by President Donald Trump calling for rapid advancement in U.S. AI capabilities.

“This partnership will make OpenAI’s advanced large language models readily available to all Department personnel. ChatGPT will be made available to enhance mission execution and readiness, delivering reliable capabilities to the joint force,” the DOD said in a Feb. 9 announcement.

Google’s Gemini products were the first tools integrated into GenAI.mil. Grok from xAI was the second AI model to join the platform.

The DOD said GenAI.mil’s rapid growth reflects a cultural and technological shift, underscoring the DOD’s push to become an “AI-first enterprise.” Officials said the platform is already boosting operational tempo and decision-making, and training for all personnel will continue to expand AI integration across the joint force.

“Integrating ChatGPT into GenAI.mil marks another critical step in making frontier AI capabilities the standard for daily operations,” the announcement read.