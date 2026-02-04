The Department of Defense (DOD) has gone public with its new LYNX digital platform that the agency said will give its supply chain business partners a better connection to DOD’s business needs and opportunities.

The new platform, DOD said in a Jan. 29 announcement, aims to “strengthen supplier readiness, improve visibility into business capabilities, and expand participation across the defense industrial base.”

DOD said the new platform can help both emerging and existing business partners to “navigate the complex government contracting landscape with greater confidence and precision,” while helping the agency address “long-standing challenges such as limited visibility into supplier readiness and fragmented pathways to engagement.”

“LYNX creates a shared environment where companies can demonstrate readiness and DoW can more effectively identify, assess, and engage suppliers aligned to priority mission,” the agency said.

DOD rebranded last November as the War Department (DoW) by order of President Donald Trump.

Some of what business partners using the platform can expect to receive are “AI/ML-informed roadmaps that help focus investment on actions most likely to advance defense participation,” DoD said.

“At the same time, the platform improves discovery and connection which enables more precise partner matching and opportunity alignment tied to mission and technology priorities,” it said.

DOD is inviting businesses to sign up for the platform at https://www.lynxconnect.io.

Michael Cadenazzi, assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy, emphasized that “LYNX turns readiness into action.”

“It’s designed to help companies present their capabilities clearly, prioritize the right steps, and move toward mission-aligned opportunities with greater speed and confidence,” he said.

James Mismash, director of the Office of Small Business Programs at DOD, said that “LYNX reflects OSBP’s commitment to reducing barriers to entry and expanding participation across the defense industrial base.”

“By providing a common framework for readiness and capability, LYNX supports faster engagement, smarter collaboration, and more resilient supplier growth,” he said.