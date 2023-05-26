The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is looking for industry help to improve its polygraph-related credibly assessment (CA) capabilities through a new solicitation that asks for solution upgrades.

The new project – titled Polygraph + – comes as the department looks to transition from manual process of gathering and analyzing information on potential DoD personnel and their trustworthiness.

“The DoD’s current CA standard requires trained evaluators to manually prepare, gather, and analyze data from polygraphs. Due to the manual efforts required under current CA protocols, the DoD sees room for improvement, optimization, and automation,” states the solicitation.

The solicitation outlines the department’s need to find solutions that would optimize the CA process through a combination of sensing tools, automated scoring, and user interfaces that can diminish the possibilities of human errors.

“The [DoD] relies on credibility assessments (CAs) to vet new personnel during onboarding, evaluate existing DoD personnel for access to special or classified information, assist in determining source credibility, and interview subjects in criminal investigations,” states the solicitation.

The project will have three phases that will prototype possible industry solutions, which will include all of the following line of efforts (LOEs)

LOE 1: Non-invasive physiological or behavioral sensing for objective CA measurement;

LOE 2: Tools to automate data fusion and CA scoring, configurable for current and new data inputs; and

LOE 3: Usable, intuitive tools to aid evaluator decision making.

The project leaves room for possible vendors to send in solicitations in a group or as a single organization. All industry responses are due by June 5.