The Department of Defense (DoD) has appointed Brynt Parmeter as the agency’s first-ever chief talent management officer (CTMO), marking another step to address the department’s recruiting challenges.

As the CTMO – a role that will reside in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness – Parmeter will oversee updates and reforms for remote and hybrid work, the use of enabling technology, practices for developing and tracking talent, and encouraging movement of talent across components, agencies, and non-governmental entities, in order to help promote flexible career pathways and increase retention.

Parmeter will work across the Military Departments, Joint Staff, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and with interagency partners to lead the development and implementation of the DoD Total Force talent acquisition and management strategy.

“Growing and shaping our workforce is critical for achieving DoD’s mission to defend the nation now and in the future. That’s why we created and prioritized the new senior-level position of the CTMO,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in a press release.

As one of the largest employers in the world, the DoD is bringing on Parmeter to help lead and drive the department in identifying, recruiting, and cultivating world-class talent.

Parmeter brings to the role years of experience in talent acquisition and management, both as an active-duty Army officer and more recently in the private sector.

Parmeter most recently served as the Head of Non-Traditional Talent at Walmart where he developed a strategy using innovative sourcing and production approaches to upskill and reskill workers. He also served in other senior-level roles for Walmart including Senior Director for STEM Programs and Senior Director for Military Programs where his talent strategies resulted in the hiring of about 80,000 service members and military spouses per year.

Parmeter’s background and experience “will help DoD pioneer change in talent acquisition and management. This new position requires a creative and strategic thinker and problem solver who is willing to take on tough challenges and risks,” said Gilbert R. Cisneros, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

“I am confident Parmeter will provide the leadership we need to attract, develop, and retain the Total Force necessary to secure and defend our nation,” he added.