The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has tapped Jinyoung Englund to serve as the inaugural chief strategy officer (CSO) on the executive leadership team in the CDAO’s Algorithmic Warfare Directorate.

Before her new role, Englund served as the Defense Digital Service (DDS) director and deputy chief digital and artificial intelligence officer for the Directorate for Digital Services in an acting capacity.

“As CSO, I will work with CDAO directorates, DoD at-large, and industry to develop and align a strategy for successful implementation of CDAO’s data, analytics, and AI platform components to deliver quality data and responsible and secure AI capabilities for the warfighter,” Englund wrote in an Aug. 14 post on the DDS website.

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead the extraordinary humans of DDS through our ‘Series A’ injection where we joined forces with the former Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Chief Data Office (CDO), and Advana to become the CDAO,” she added.

The Pentagon established the CDAO in February 2022. The office achieved initial operational capability in accordance with a Dec. 8, 2021 memorandum.

Englund said Jennifer Hay will take over as the fifth director of DDS in the Directorate for Digital Services, bringing over 20 years of experience in the DoD to the role.