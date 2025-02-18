The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is fishing for tips from the public on Federal agency “waste, fraud, and abuse,” according to a social media post the organization made on Feb. 16.

The post directs the public to a list of 31 “affiliate” accounts, each asking for users to report waste, fraud, and abuse about specific Federal agencies.

The request for tips appears directed to the general public, rather than directly to people with specific knowledge of agency operations.

“DOGE is looking for help from the general public!” the request reads. “Please DM insight for reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, along with any helpful insights or awesome ideas, to the relevant DOGE affiliates,” the post says.

The DOGE affiliate accounts appear to represent DOGE’s services in 31 agencies – and bureaus of agencies – thus far. However, the request for tips promises to add more affiliates “over time.”

Several affiliate accounts include ones related to the State Department, Social Security Administration, the Department of the Interior. The affiliates listed also include the National Park Service as one of several bureaus associated with DOGE’s X account.

Accounts for each affiliate agency were created recently, with most accounts dating to February 2025. Many of the accounts have posts similar to what DOGE posted on Sunday, asking for insight on “reducing fraud, waste, and abuse” at the agencies.

“Help us fight fraud, waste, and abuse to benefit US taxpayers and small businesses across America,” reads the account called “DOGE SBA”, which appears to represent DOGE’s services as they relate to the Small Business Administration.

It is unclear how DOGE will manage the messages each account receives through the X platform’s direct messaging service as several accounts have already amassed thousands of followers. It is also unclear if there are any other ways in which DOGE will solicit input from the public.

The Office of Personnel Management is also included as an affiliate of DOGE’s X account listed as “DOGE OPM” on the platform.

“Help us find waste, fraud, and abuse along with other suggestions to improve efficiency,” OPM’s Sunday post reads. “DM’s are open!”