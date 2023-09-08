Erin Lavik has taken over as chief technology officer (CTO) and deputy director in the Division of Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I’m excited to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Director in the Division of Cancer Prevention at the National Cancer Institute (NCI),” stated Lavik. NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which itself is a component of the Department of Health and Human Services.

As the new CTO, Lavik will be tasked with providing IT solutions for the agency’s needs, and helping plan other IT initiatives.

Prior to joining the NCI, Lavik worked for the American Chemical Society as an associate editor at Bioconjugate Chemistry for over nine years. She also has experience working as a professor of chemical, biochemical, and environmental engineering at the University of Maryland.

She holds a bachelor’s in material sciences and engineering and a Ph.D. in Polymers, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).