The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which advises the president and the White House on the National AI Initiative, approved a draft report this week with 10 focus areas for President Trump to pursue during his second term.

The NAIAC was established during the first Trump administration, authorized under Section 5104 of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020.

The committee held a meeting on Jan. 28 in which it approved the draft document, which highlights 10 timely AI policy issues and proposed solutions. The report notes that these “collectively provide an opportunity for the administration to achieve its goals to advance the United States’ continued AI leadership and competitiveness.”

The 10 priority policy issues are AI in relation to the workforce; awareness and literacy; education; science; health; government; empowerment of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits; governance; American people; and law enforcement.

“This report addresses the highlighted priorities separately to provide action-oriented guidance. However, these are complex, interrelated issues that cross multiple domains and ultimately require an integrated approach in developing comprehensive solutions,” the report says.

Therefore, the report also outlines five cross-cutting priorities: promoting U.S. competitiveness and innovation, increasing government capacity and AI literacy, advancing national priorities, leveraging public-private partnerships, and advancing American leadership in AI governance.

The report offers many specific recommendations, one of which calls for launching a national campaign to promote a basic understanding of AI throughout the United States. This AI literacy campaign would offer learning materials and programs for all Americans.

Another notable recommendation is to establish an AI model evaluation, testing, and assessment framework that “builds on the success” of the General Services Administration’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

Other recommendations include creating a repository of AI use cases and best practices, hosting an intergovernmental summit on AI, fully staffing and resourcing the National AI Initiative Office, and developing an AI funding strategy.

“NAIAC members look forward to meeting with the administration to discuss the near-term recommendations outlined in this report and to identify additional AI-related priorities on which the committee can offer ongoing guidance,” the report concludes. “The committee looks forward to continuing to collaborate to address key AI policy questions of national importance.”