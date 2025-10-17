A group of Florida lawmakers is calling on the Department of Transportation (DOT) and its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) component to modernize radar and other air traffic control (ATC) infrastructure throughout the state.

In a letter sent Tuesday to DOT Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, the lawmakers note that action is needed to ensure Florida remains a leader for the United States’ aeronautical and space industries.

Specifically, the two dozen lawmakers from Florida called for the creation of an Airspace Coordination Team and urged the “expedited modernization” of ATC infrastructure.

“Given the significant rise in operational activity across the spectrum of commercial and military airspace enterprises, there exists a level of fragmentation and inefficiency that poses significant risk to the economic integrity of our state,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., called on the FAA to “harmonize its systems with current technology and replace outdated radar systems.” In doing so, they called on the agency to certify the Space Data Integrator capability as operational.

According to the FAA, the Space Data Integrator is an operational prototype that will receive and distribute launch and reentry data for initial use within the National Airspace System.

Additionally, the lawmakers acknowledged the FAA’s work towards modernizing ATC systems and called on the agency to include “tools that enhance precision and other enhancements that promote interoperability and coordination between defense, airspace, and commercial operators.”

“With such modernizations of radar and other airspace situational awareness systems, the FAA has the ability to enhance overlay mapping to permit corridors for rocket launches and hypersonic testing and even establish drone proving grounds,” the letter says.

“Incorporating these modernization efforts would best promote deconfliction between civilian and military operations throughout Florida’s airspace and lead to a transformational impact for the National Airspace System (NAS),” it adds.

The lawmakers want a response to their letter by Nov. 14, with answers as to the status of certifying the Space Data Integrator capability and how an Airspace Coordination Team could be established.

Rep. Steube was joined by 22 other members of the House who represent Florida and Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., in signing the letter.