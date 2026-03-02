Modern security approaches hold the keys to outmaneuvering cyber adversaries and unlocking greater operational efficiency.

On March 3, join leaders from across government, educational institutions, and industry for the 2026 Zscaler Public Sector Summit at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C. to explore how Zero Trust Everywhere and AI-driven security approaches protect critical systems, safeguard sensitive data, and empower agencies to maintain trust in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The program features a packed agenda of cyber leaders sharing progress, use cases, and lessons learned, and the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at the event’s innovation stations.

A full agenda including:

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler

Deepen Desai, Chief Security Officer, Zscaler

Joel Johnson, VP, Innovation and Technology Solutions (ITS) & CISO, Lockheed Martin

Alexandra Seymour, Principal Deputy Assistant National Cyber Director for Policy, Office of the National Cyber Director, The White House

Robert Roser, Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Cybersecurity, Idaho National Laboratories

Wade Zarriello, Director, Infrastructure & User Services Group, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Kevin Meredith, Federal AI Technology Strategist, AWS

Robert Brown, Senior Vice President, National Security Solutions, Alpha Omega

Suneel Cherukuri, Chief Information Security Officer, District of Columbia Government’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer

Special guest spotlight:

Eric O’Neill, legendary FBI operative, attorney, and cybersecurity expert know for his pivotal role exposing America’s first cyber spy.

Join us on Tuesday, March 3 for the Zscaler Public Sector Summit to explore the latest strategies for using AI and zero trust to enable faster detection, reduced risk exposure, and streamlined response – and forge a cyber strong nation together.