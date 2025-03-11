Long-time Federal data and artificial intelligence leader Matthew Graviss has landed at Atlassian, a maker of software collaboration tools, after 17 years of Federal government service.

Graviss is taking on the role of Public Sector Chief Technology Officer with Atlassian.

He most recently served for four years as the first chief data and AI officer at the State Department before stepping down in February.

“After nearly two decades in government, it was going to take something really special to draw me away. What’s perhaps coolest about this role at Atlassian is that it feels like I’m not going very far,” Graviss wrote in a social media post on Monday.

Before serving at the State Department, Graviss worked as chief data officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.

Graviss will come into a newly created role at the Australia-based company that is increasing its focus on providing enhanced technology services to the public sector.

“I’m as passionate as ever about bringing efficiency and better ways of working to the Public Sector – and now I can do so at scale,” Graviss added.