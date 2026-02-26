The Government Accountability Office (GAO) awarded a $95 million IT services and solutions contract to Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC).

Under the contract, SAIC will provide end-to-end IT solutions for the Technical Information Services program.

The contract aims to deliver a revamped and more efficient IT environment for GAO to carry out its mission and meet the evolving needs of GAO users, according to a SAIC press release.

SAIC said that the effort will “focus on reengineering how technology is delivered, consumed, and continuously improved across GAO to help modernize applications, platforms, and operating models to increase speed, resilience, and adaptability while embedding security, automation, and compliance by design.”

“The result is a scalable, future ready IT ecosystem that supports GAO’s mission today and positions the agency as a leader in federal technology adoption,” the company added.

“Our partnership with GAO is about moving from legacy operations to a modern digital enterprise,” said Srini Attili, executive vice president of SAIC’s Civilian Business Group. “By modernizing applications, enabling a secure multi cloud environment, and leveraging low code, no code, and artificial intelligence, we will help GAO operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence in its technology foundation.”