General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) said this week that the company has created a new Federal Health Division that will support GDIT’s work across more that 20 Federal government health agencies.

That Federal agency lineup, the company said, features the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, along with the Military Health System.

GDIT said it has racked up more than $4 billion in new business and recompete Federal health contract awards over the last three years. That total includes a $2.5 billion contract to modernize the Indian Health Service’s electronic health record system, and a $450 million contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to operate and modernize accounting systems.

Creation of the new division boosts GDIT’s roster to four such organizations, with the other three being Defense, Federal Civilian, and Intelligence and Homeland Security.

The new division is being led by Kamal Narang, GDIT’s senior vice president for Federal Health, and encompasses the efforts of thousands of GDIT employees.

GDIT President Amy Gilliland said the company’s health business “has grown significantly under Kamal’s leadership” over the last few years.

“Forming this new division reinforces our commitment to provide innovative and differentiated health solutions and services that provide long-term value to our customers,” Gilliland said.

“Supporting the health and well-being of our citizens, veterans, military, and senior and vulnerable populations through technology has been my life’s passion,” Narang said. “I look forward to continuing this important work, driving innovation and executing our customers’ health missions with excellence.”