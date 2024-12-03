General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has become the first systems integrator to join the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) post-quantum cryptography (PQC) consortium, the company announced on Monday.

GDIT will work with leaders in government, industry, and global academic organizations to address threats driven by quantum computing, and informed by its years of experience in managing and securing large-scale cryptographic systems, the company said.

Quantum computing is a much faster and more powerful form of computing compared to computers in use today, with the ability to break most encryption methods currently in use.

Through its membership in the consortium, GDIT said it will use its Tidal PQC Digital Accelerator – a PQC solution that the company says helps to assess quantum readiness and implement quantum-safe algorithms – and utilize its network of cybersecurity partnerships with hardware and software vendors to align industry with NIST’s standards for PQC adoption.

“The urgency of securing sensitive digital data has never been greater,” Ben Gianni, GDIT’s senior vice president and chief technology officer, said in a statement. “The threat of adversaries using quantum computing to decrypt sensitive data, even years after it has been recorded, means we must start the migration to post-quantum cryptography today.”

“At GDIT, we’ve been investing in innovative solutions to prepare for this very challenge. We’re proud to join forces with NIST and other leaders in this consortium to accelerate the transition to secure, quantum-resistant systems,” he continued.

GDIT is also working with the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Defense, National Security Agency, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to interpret and apply PQC guidance.

“This work ensures that federal organizations are equipped to meet emerging cryptographic challenges with secure, scalable solutions,” said GDIT.