General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) said today the company has launched a new technology investment strategy that focuses on six “digital accelerator solutions” for its government, defense, and intelligence market customers.

The six focus areas of the tech investment strategy are zero trust security, automation for IT operations, multi-cloud management, software factory, 5G wireless, and mission AI/ML, the company said.

GDIT said it is already leveraging all of those solutions in its current work. In particular, the company pointed today to its $162 million contract win last year from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for identity, credential, and access management technology to support DISA’s zero trust security work, along with an existing software development contract with an intelligence agency.

“We are at a critical pivot point in a rapidly changing global and technology landscape,” said GDIT President Amy Gilliland today.

“This strategy marks a new and exciting phase in our evolution as a high-tech IT solutions provider,” she said. “The investments we are making will further advance our customers’ missions, drive innovation and growth, and create meaningful careers for our employees.”

In line with the investment strategy, GDIT said it is expanding its research and development labs to “interact and test emerging technologies, collaborate with partners, and prototype solutions.”

The company pointed to the ongoing mission at its DeepSky lab in St. Louis to support geospatial customers, and whose work is accelerating capabilities in a number of areas including cloud, AI, cybersecurity, 5G, and high-performance computing.

Similarly, GDIT’s Cyber Emerge Lab in Falls Church, Va., is working to advance government agencies’ zero trust security capabilities.

The company also pointed to growth in its partnership efforts with leading commercial tech companies, including the 5G and Edge Accelerator Coalition GDIT formed late last year with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Splunk, and T-Mobile.

“The coalition’s 5G solutions will support agencies in various applications, including military, logistics and supply chain, healthcare, education and smart infrastructure,” GDIT said today.

Finally, the company said it is working to expand employee growth, internal career mobility, and upskilling opportunities. Recent proof of those efforts include the internal moves of more than 5,500 GDIT employees in 2022, and a four-fold increase in the number of professional certifications obtained by GDIT employees in areas including cyber, AI, and cloud.