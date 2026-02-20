The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Friday the phase one awards of the Alliant 3 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), which has no maximum dollar ceiling.

According to the award notice posted to SAM.gov, GSA said it received 133 proposals in response to the solicitation, and it is making phase one contract awards to 43 eligible offerors. However, offerors not selected for phase one are still eligible for further award phases “until all 76 awards (plus ties) are complete.”

Companies selected for phase one include Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Leidos, and Northrop Grumman, among others. The full list of awardees can be found in the award notice.

The Alliant 3 contract will provide federal agencies with access to a variety of companies offering integrated IT services and service-based solutions.

Alliant 3 is structured as a pre-competed, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. This allows agencies to issue task orders for services such as cloud services, cybersecurity, software development, and other emerging technology needs.

The contract’s minimum guaranteed award amount is $2,500.

“By offering a streamlined approach to IT procurement, this contract offering not only reduces duplication and lowers administrative costs, but also significantly strengthens the federal government’s overall purchasing power,” GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a press release.

GSA extended the deadline for vendors to submit their proposals for the Alliant 3 GWAC several times. Ultimately, the final proposal deadline was in April 2025.

The Alliant 3 contract builds upon the Alliant and Alliant 2 GWACs by providing an “unrestricted pool of industry partners evaluated for technical capability and past performance,” according to GSA.

The agency said Alliant 3 also aligns with President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order that aims to consolidate federal contracting under GSA, including IT contracts.

“Alliant 3 embodies GSA’s commitment to delivering smarter buying for the federal enterprise by simplifying how agencies access critical IT services through a single, governmentwide contract,” said Assistant Commissioner for the GSA Office of Information Technology Category, Lawrence Hale.

“It enables agencies to adopt modern technologies more quickly, strengthen performance and security, and deliver measurable results for the American taxpayer,” Hale added.

GSA said general questions related to the Alliant 3 GWAC may be directed to alliant3@gsa.gov.