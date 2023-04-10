The General Services Administration (GSA) has appointed two new political appointments to support the agency’s policy, operations, and strategic efforts.

Quynh Tran will serve as chief of staff in GSA’s Office of the Deputy Administrator where she will oversee the implementation of operations and strategies. In her new role, she will also focus on improving cross-organization performance and service delivery.

Tran brings years of experience working with organizations to provide communications, change management, and advocacy at the national, state, and local levels.

Most recently, Tran served as a senior communications advisor in the Bureau for Legislative and Public Affairs at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Before that, she was the program director at Sanctuary Kitchen by CitySeed, a nonprofit that provides culinary training and economic opportunity for immigrants and refugees.

GSA also announced that Natasha Syed will serve as a special assistant to the regional administrator of the National Capital Region. There, she will provide policy, operations, strategic communications, and outreach support to the regional administrator and the National Capital Region.

Syed has over 15 years of expertise in human resources as well as program and operations management across government, nonprofit, and private agencies in the United States and Pakistan.

Before joining GSA, Syed served in the Prince William County Service Authority in Virginia and has held key roles at organizations like the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, United Nations Global Pulse, the UK’s Department for International Development, and Save the Children International.