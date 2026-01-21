The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Wednesday a new OneGov agreement with Broadcom that will offer federal agencies significant discounts on a suite of enterprise software solutions from Broadcom’s VMware portfolio.

Under the agreement, agencies will have access to discounts of up to 64% for the deployment of secure and artificial intelligence (AI)-ready applications. The deal is available until May 2027 through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule.

“GSA is moving fast to deliver acquisition deals that save taxpayers money,” said GSA Administrator Ed Forst in a statement. “We’re happy to work with Broadcom to drive simpler, more effective buying across the federal government.”

Specifically, agencies will have access to the company’s VMware Tanzu Platform and VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence, as well as VMware Avi Load Balancer, and the VMware vDefend (which includes Distributed Firewall and Advanced Threat Prevention).

GSA said agencies also have the option to buy the VMware Tanzu AI Starter Kit, which combines core Tanzu tools with professional services to accelerate AI prototyping and deployment.

“By partnering directly with Broadcom, we’re expanding access to commercial-grade AI and cybersecurity capabilities – while reducing cost and complexity for agencies,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

“Broadcom’s deep engagement and strategic partnership with the GSA on this offer significantly advances the core objectives of the OneGov Strategy,” added Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom. “This initiative reinforces our commitment to optimizing value and enhancing overall effectiveness for federal agencies.”

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April 2025, aiming to streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

The Broadcom agreement adds to OneGov deals already reached with Oracle, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, DocuSign, OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Meta, xAI, and Palo Alto Networks, among others.