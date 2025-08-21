The General Services Administration (GSA) said today it reached terms with Google for discounted pricing to federal government agencies for a “Gemini for Government” services suite that includes the Google AI platform, cloud services, and agentic AI solutions.

GSA’s latest agreement with Google under the agency’s OneGov strategy follows their initial deal announced in April that made the Google Workspace product available to federal agencies at a temporary price reduction of 71 percent off the then-current Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) pricing, regardless of transaction size, through Sept. 30.

GSA launched its OneGov initiative in April, which aims to modernize and streamline Federal IT acquisitions. So far, the initiative has secured discounted technology services deals with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Docusign, OpenAI, Box, and Anthropic.

Terms of the additional agreement announced today will make the Gemini for Government suite of AI and cloud services available “with agencies paying $0.47 per agency for Google’s AI tools,” through 2026, GSA said.

“Federal agencies can now significantly transform their operations by using the tools in ‘Gemini for Government’, thanks to this agreement with Google and the Trump Administration’s leadership revolutionizing AI for the U.S. government,” said Michael Rigas, GSA’s acting administrator.

“GSA is dedicated to rapidly achieving President Trump’s goals to accelerate AI adoption across government and this agreement with Google is the latest success in meeting that goal,” Rigas said.

“GSA appreciates Google’s partnership and we’re excited to add the comprehensive ‘Gemini for Government’ AI solution to OneGov,” added Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

“GSA is delivering on the President’s AI Action Plan and helping agencies access powerful American AI tools to optimize daily workflows and create a more efficient, responsive, and effective government for American taxpayers,” Gruenbaum continued. “Critically, this offering will provide partner agencies with vital flexibility in GSA’s marketplace, ensuring they have the options needed to sustain a strong and resilient procurement ecosystem.”

“Building on our Workspace offer for federal employees, Gemini for Government gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation, including tools like NotebookLM and Veo powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, so they can deliver on their important missions,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“GSA’s OneGov Strategy provides a streamlined path for delivering American AI products across the federal government, and ‘Gemini for Government’ will equip agencies with innovative AI tools and advanced cloud infrastructure to accelerate their missions,” added Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our partnership with GSA, reaffirming our commitment to providing modern, efficient, and scalable cloud solutions that empower government agencies to better serve the American people,” Dahut added.

“The agreement with Google includes a comprehensive AI solution for federal agencies, combining Google’s AI-optimized and accredited commercial cloud services, Gemini models, and agentic capabilities,” GSA said in announcing the deal and feature of the Gemini for Government suite.

“Under the agreement, agencies will have access to Google-quality enterprise search; video and image generation capabilities; the NotebookLM AI tool; pre-packaged AI agents on Deep Research, Idea Generation, and more; as well as the ability for federal workers to create their own AI agents,” GSA said. “The offering also incorporates robust, built-in Advanced Security features, covering Identity & Access Management, basic and AI-driven threat protection, data privacy, and advanced compliance, including SOC2 Type 2,” the agency said, adding that Google Cloud Platform products are FedRamp High authorized.

“We are a long-term, strategic partner for America, deeply invested in the mission, innovation, and security of our government,” Dahut said in a separate statement today.

“We’re excited to embark on this journey with the public sector, working hand-in-hand with the GSA to realize the full potential of OneGov through our ‘Gemini for Government’ offering,” she said, adding, “together, we can help to scale innovation, drive efficiency, and create a more secure – and prosperous – future for our nation.”