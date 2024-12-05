The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee (GAP FAC) held its first meeting today after tapping 14 new members and turning to new areas of focus including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

GAP FAC serves as the advisory board to the GSA administrator, providing guidance on acquisition tool utilization and addressing high priority challenges in the Federal government’s procurement.

Held on Dec. 5, GAP FAC’s first public meeting of 2024 presented new areas of focus related to the integration of advanced technology into Federal procurement processes.

The advisory board will look to use AI and data analytics tools to enhance procurement efficiency and decision-making, employ “climate-conscious” strategies in acquisition, and address system problems within the acquisition ecosystem, according to a press release.

“GSA is ready to bring in emerging technologies and deliver solutions that meet the needs of government in this evolving landscape,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan in a statement. “This committee’s invaluable expertise will help federal agencies use modern tools to drive innovation, improve efficiency and deliver better results for the American people.”

The meeting also marked the first introduction of the board’s newest members, including:

Dorothea Abraham, from the Mason School of Business at William and Mary

Dean Alderucci, from Carnegie Mellon University

Tiffany Angulo, from the State of California Department of Technology

Gordon Bitko, from the Information Technology Industry Council

Time Cooke, from ASI Government, Inc.

Matthew Cornelius, from Workday

Ravit Dotan, from TechBetter

Omid Ghaffari-Tabrizi, from Google

Margaret Graves, from the International Business Machine Corporation

Jared Johnson, from the State of California Department of Technology

James Keagle, from the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resources Strategy

Cari Miller, from the Center for Inclusive Change

Lindsey Moore, from DevelopMetrics

Adrianna Tan, from Future Ethics

Nominations for the board’s new members opened in July after the announcement of GAP FAC’s renewal. In its notice posted to the Federal Register, GSA said it was seeking expertise in AI, cloud computing and infrastructure, machine learning, cybersecurity and other areas of technology.

“This committee has a vital role in shaping the future of federal procurement,” said GSA Senior Procurement Executive Jeffrey Koses in the Office of Government-wide Policy. “The work we’re undertaking will not only improve how the federal government acquires goods and services, but will also ensure that procurement strategies remain adaptive and innovative in a rapidly changing technological landscape.”