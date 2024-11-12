The General Services Administration (GSA) announced today that Ann Lewis, the agency’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) director and deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), will be stepping down on Nov. 22.

GSA said that TTS Deputy Director Mukunda Penugonde will serve as acting director and deputy commissioner upon her departure.

Lewis has served as the TTS director since December 2022, overseeing the organization that exists to deliver a digital government for Americans.

Within the organization lies a beehive of technology programs – 18F, IT Modernization Centers of Excellence, Presidential Innovation Fellowship, United States Digital Corps, and TTS Solutions – to help the Federal enterprise get to the next level.

“Under Ann’s leadership, TTS has helped deliver better digital services to millions of Americans, all while keeping our values of secure, accessible, and responsible technology top of mind,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “Going forward, I know that TTS will continue to lead the way, evolve to meet our fast-changing environment, stay focused on harnessing the potential of technology, provide great customer experiences, and prove every day that our democracy can and does deliver.”

“It has been an honor to serve as TTS director for the last two years. We have grown, scaled, and matured the organization and key programs like Login.gov and FedRAMP,” Lewis said. “Every day, we’ve shown that innovation is possible in government, and that we can pragmatically bring best practices and expertise from the private sector into government in ways that actually work and make government more effective. I have been inspired every day by the brilliance, grit, and ingenuity of TTS.”

Prior to joining GSA, Lewis served as a senior tech advisor at the Small Business Administration and as the chief technology officer at Next Street and MoveOn.org.

It’s unclear where Lewis is headed next, but in an exclusive interview with MeriTalk last year, she said that the Federal government is one of the most rewarding places to work.

“In my 20 years in the tech world – at a variety of different companies, startups, nonprofits, consulting orgs – for me as a technology leader government is where the most rewarding and high-impact tech work is,” Lewis told MeriTalk. “That’s a lesson that I’m learning again and again, the work that we do here is just incredible.”

“You can make a big difference being inside of government, and I encourage more technologists to consider government service,” she added.