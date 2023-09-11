The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) will complete its much-anticipated reorganization by early in fiscal year 2024, which begins on Oct. 1, 2023, the agency announced last week.

Previously, a single Federal agency customer might have worked with various FAS teams to obtain products, services, and outcomes. The reorganization will now allow those customers generally to have one team to address their needs, the Sept. 7 blog post said.

The agency noted that most changes will be seamless to GSA customers and industry partners as FAS replaces its legacy regional structures with a centralized reporting model.

The goal of the reorganization, the agency said, will be to improve how FAS serves its Federal customers and simplify their interactions with GSA staff.

“We will continue to maintain offices and expertise in local communities across the country and throughout the world,” said FAS Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “Our regional-based employees aren’t going away, but this shift to our structure will meet the growing demand from our customers that FAS respond holistically when it comes to contracting assistance.”

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan and Hashmi signed the order approving the changes in August.

“This realignment is yet another way GSA is delivering for our customers and federal partners so we can more easily meet their needs,” Carnahan said. “It’s a tremendous step forward for two of our biggest priorities: providing better customer experiences and opportunities for our employees to grow their own careers.”

“A lot of these changes have happened behind the scenes,” said Hashmi. “We don’t anticipate disruptions with our industry partners, and are focused more than ever on serving them with deep expertise and responsiveness in the months and years ahead.”