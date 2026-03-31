The Department of the Air Force (DAF) tapped Keith Hardiman to serve as its deputy chief information officer (CIO) on a permanent basis, according to a recent LinkedIn announcement.

Hardiman steps into the role after serving as the department’s acting deputy CIO since July 2025. In the position, he will help oversee information technology, cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence initiatives across the Air and Space Forces.

“It’s not every day that we get to celebrate a remarkable leader stepping into a pivotal role,” the DAF CIO said in the announcement, which praised Hardiman’s leadership during his tenure in the acting role.

The announcement cited Hardiman’s ability to guide teams through complex challenges, drive innovation, and strengthen collaboration.

“His dedication and vision have been nothing short of inspiring. We’ve witnessed first-hand how he transforms challenges into opportunities, and he has truly set a high bar for excellence in our organization,” the announcement read.

Before becoming acting deputy CIO, Hardiman served as acting director of enterprise IT within the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force. In that role, he led management, planning, governance, and resourcing for the department’s enterprise IT portfolio, which includes a nearly $7 billion information and cybersecurity enterprise.

Hardiman brings more than 20 years of experience in military information technology. He first joined the Air Force in 2003 as a management analyst at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., according to his official biography. Since then, he has held multiple IT-focused roles within the service, including as a technical director at the Air Force Pentagon headquarters in 2020.