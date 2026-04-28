Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Jim Banks, R-Ind., are seeking answers from school safety company Navigate360 after a hacker said it compromised the company’s tip line platform and exposed sensitive student data.

In a letter to the company, the senators raised concerns regarding recent reports that malicious actors breached Navigate360’s P3 Global Intel platform last month, stole significant amounts of data, and later released it online. The platform is used by more than 35,000 schools and 5,000 public safety agencies, potentially affecting millions of Americans.

“Schools across the country use Navigate360’s P3 Global Intel platform to allow for the safe and secure reporting of safety concerns and threats of violence to school communities,” the senators wrote. “Students also use this resource to report abuse and thoughts of self-harm.”

Hassan and Banks expressed concern that the cyberattack may have exposed highly sensitive personally identifiable information (PII). The lawmakers urged the company to clarify what data was stolen, how it is responding, and what safeguards will be implemented to prevent future breaches.

Additionally, the senators said the release of PII suggests that Navigate360 does not ensure the anonymity of students who use the tip line.

“This puts the safety of students at risk and undermines public trust in using such platforms to report suspicious activity,” the letter read. “Education and school safety experts have expressed concerns that, without guaranteed anonymity, students will choose not to report safety concerns.”

The senators submitted a list of questions to Navigate360, asking for information on the company’s cybersecurity protections, how the breach occurred, and what types of personal data were compromised. They also asked how many individuals were affected, whether tips are truly anonymous, and how many employees have access to sensitive information.

Additional questions focused on whether Navigate360 has shared personal data with law enforcement or under court orders, and what assistance it has provided to affected schools and communities.

The senators asked that Navigate360 respond to their inquiry by May 8.