Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the Department of the Air Force (DAF) to halt its reorganization plans until new service leadership is confirmed by Congress, a spokesperson for the DAF told MeriTalk.

The order – issued on Feb. 6 – halts several initiatives under the DAF’s Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, which was launched in February 2024 by former DAF Secretary Frank Kendall. The reorganization aims to restructure the department to enhance readiness and warfighting capabilities for potential conflict with U.S. adversaries, including 24 near- and long-term efforts like reorganizations and new commands.

These efforts, some already in progress, include establishing the Integrated Capabilities Command (ICC) and Space Futures Command (SFC). The ICC would create a unified body for generating requirements for new warfighting capabilities. In September, the Air Force announced the creation of a “provisional” ICC as it works toward a full office. The SFC would focus on assessing future threats, validating warfighting concepts, and conducting data-driven analysis for the Space Force’s mission areas.

The Air Force had previously planned to establish the new command in 2025, making it the fourth field command after Space Operations, Space Systems, and Space Training and Readiness Commands.

Hegseth’s order will not require reversing actions already taken under the DAF’s reoptimization effort, the spokesperson said. Programs like the Integrated Capabilities Office (ICO) are unaffected for now. The ICO, officially established by Kendall last July, aims to “institutionalize the speed, agility, and rapid innovation” introduced by the Operational Imperatives.

“The planning pause remains in effect until a Senate-confirmed Secretary and Under Secretary of the Air Force are in place and have the opportunity to review the initiatives. The Department of the Air Force welcomes the opportunity for our new leaders to assess all ongoing actions and ensure compliance with DoD directives. We will issue clarifying guidance, as necessary,” a DAF spokesperson said.

The future of the DAF reorganization efforts now depends on its incoming leadership. President Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate Troy Meink, a senior leader at the National Reconnaissance Office, as secretary of the Air Force, though no date has been set for his confirmation hearing. In the meantime, Gary Ashworth, currently serving in a temporary role as assistant secretary for acquisition, is the acting Air Force secretary.