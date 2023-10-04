Sanja Basaric, the artificial intelligence program lead at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is departing from her role this week to head over to the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

Basaric has served as the AI program lead at HHS since February 2022, and before that ran SVB Consulting LLC – a business development and consulting firm that she founded in 2014.

“This is my last week at HHS. As I reflect on the past couple years I am filled with immense gratitude and humility for this transformative role,” Basaric wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. “A sincere thank you to … my HHS AI colleagues for trusting me to represent and elevate your work. It has truly been one of the biggest honors of my career.”

“It’s time for my next adventure and I am thrilled to be joining the DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office,” she added.

During her time at HHS, Basaric has prided herself in being a “matchmaker” in AI for HHS agencies and industry partners.

“I am confident that HHS is going to continue leading the charge in trustworthy AI deployments,” Basaric said in January at AFCEA’s 15th Annual Health IT Summit.

Basaric has also previously served as a management consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, and as a health policy analyst at the National Institutes of Health from 2007 to 2012.