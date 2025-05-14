The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appointed Clark Minor as the agency’s chief information officer (CIO).

Reports of Minor’s appointment to the top tech job at HHS have been circulating in earnest since last week, with the agency declining requests for comment.

However, the Federal CIO Council’s website now lists Minor as the agency’s CIO.

Minor is coming off of a nearly 12-year stint with Palantir Technologies, with a Bloomberg report citing his leadership of the company’s platform infrastructure and cloud strategy.

He succeeds Jennifer Wendel, who said in a recent LinkedIn post that she retired from the government after 28 years of service. “Although this decision came sooner than I had anticipated, I am confident it was the right choice for my circumstances,” she said.

Wendel took over as HHS CIO in late 2023, after serving as the agency’s deputy CIO. Before that she worked for 24 years at the FBI and was acting deputy CIO at the bureau before she moved to HHS.