The House Committee on Energy and Commerce advanced several cybersecurity and technology bills during a Tuesday afternoon markup, sending the legislation to the full House for further consideration.

Each of the bipartisan bills was approved by the House during the last Congress, but were not enacted into law.

“We have a lot more work to do this Congress, but I am proud that we are able to start with legislation that unites this committee,” Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-Kan., said. “I thank you all for your work, and I look forward to advancing these bills to the full House.”

One significant bill that advanced is the NTIA Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act, H.R. 1766. This bipartisan bill, introduced by Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., aims to boost the cybersecurity influence of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which is a component of the Commerce Department.

“This bill addresses a critical gap by formalizing the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s role in cybersecurity policy development,” Rep. Obernolte said during Tuesday’s markup. “Specifically, it establishes an Office for Policy Development and Cybersecurity within NTIA to coordinate efforts that will safeguard our communication networks.”

The Office of Policy Development and Cybersecurity would work with stakeholders to develop and oversee cybersecurity policies for the internet and communications networks.

Rep. Obernolte said the office will help to encourage collaboration between industry and security researchers to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. It will also provide technical expertise to small and rural communications service providers to help them defend against cyber threats.

“Given the increased complexity of cyber threats, it is now more important than ever that NTIA is fully empowered to assess risk, coordinate responses, and proactively shape policies to protect American consumers and businesses,” added Rep. McClellan. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance this legislation and strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity posture.”

Another cybersecurity bill that advanced is H.R. 1709, the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act, introduced by Reps. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, and Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

This bill would direct the assistant secretary of Commerce for communications and information to submit to Congress a report examining the cybersecurity of mobile communications service networks.

“Our ability to secure these networks is not just an IT issue, it is a matter of national security and economic stability,” Rep. Cammack said. “This legislation will provide us with the data necessary to identify these vulnerabilities and develop stronger protections against cyber threats.”

Other notable technology bills that passed through the committee include H.R. 1765, Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2025; and H.R. 1770, Consumer Safety Technology Act.

The Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act, led by Rep. Thomas Kean, R-N.J., tasks the assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information to promote U.S. leadership in communications standards-setting bodies.

“This bipartisan legislation will ensure America leads in the global competition of wireless and 5G technologies, encouraging robust participation by American-led innovators and international standard-setting bodies that will shape the future of wireless communications,” Rep. Kean said. “America must lead, not follow in the race to maintain leadership in the global technology communications front.”

Finally, the Consumer Safety Technology Act, led by Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., would direct the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a pilot program to explore the use of AI. It would also direct the secretary of commerce and the Federal Trade Commission to study and report on the use of blockchain technology and tokens.

“The whole point is, look, the crooks already have artificial intelligence, so the cops on the beat need to have AI too,” Rep. Soto said. “It helps to have artificial intelligence to help guide our regulators as we’re looking to prevent dangerous products from getting on the market or staying on the market.”

“It also advances blockchain technology by allowing the Federal Trade Commission to advance innovation and protect consumers, not only for tokens, but also a fixed ledger,” he said, adding, “And it’s a great way to make sure to have integrity of information going forward.”