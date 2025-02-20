Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Labor, promised at a Senate nomination hearing on Feb. 19 to take a “deeper look” into how the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is approaching the agency and impacting its workforce.

At the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Wednesday, Chavez-DeRemer said she was not “privy” to what information DOGE has gained access to within the Department of Labor but pledged that she would “always protect” personal information within the department.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asked about whether DOGE and its boss Elon Musk had access to labor violation investigations conducted by the department, and Chavez-DeRemer said she would take a “deeper look” at the issue.

“The President has the executive power to have his coalition of advisors and determine what is best for the American people,” Chavez-DeRemer said of Musk and DOGE. “If confirmed, I commit to taking a deeper look and working with your office and any other office on this issue,” she added.

“I work for the President of the United States, if confirmed, and I will serve at the pleasure of the President on this issue,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., asked Chavez-DeRemer about collective bargaining contracts between the Department of Labor and Federal employee unions. He also asked if she would recommend Trump reinstate National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox, who was fired in January.

Chavez-DeRemer did not offer specific ideas on her response to these issues but said she would serve the president as an advisor on these issues, while offering her input as secretary.

“I will work on behalf of the president, but I will present him with a clear and candid picture of the facts, and we will consult them together,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

While advising the president, Chavez-DeRemer said she would “follow the law” if asked to break it by President Trump.

Chavez-DeRemer repeatedly emphasized her commitment to addressing DOGE’s access to information within the Department of Labor and highlighted it as a priority in her work.

“I have not been read in onto what is happening with DOGE and the Department of Labor but if confirmed that’ll be the first thing I do,” Chavez-DeRemer said.